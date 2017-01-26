Republic Day: CM Chouhan praises Madhya Pradesh police for SIMI encounter

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday the MP Police for the encounter of eight SIMI suspects who had escaped Bhopal Central Jail in October last year.

CM Chouhan said, “MP police have done a remarkable job with swiftness in dealing with the dreaded SIMI activists who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after brutally killing a guard on last Diwali night.”

“They (SIMI) on the run had posed a great danger to the society,” he added.

Several questions regarding the prison break and the subsequent encounter arose. After vociferous protests by the Opposition, CM Chouhan ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

At the 68th Republic Day celebrations in the state capital on behalf of MP governor Om Prakash Kohli, who is also Gujarat Governor, CM Chouhan also lauded the Indian Army for the surgical strikes on terror camps across the border. “The army’s surgical strikes are praiseworthy,” he added.

CM Chouhan also announced a total statewide ban on polythene carry bags from May 1 in a bid to conserve environment, protect cows and promote cleanliness.

The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, saying MP will run a campaign for cashless transactions. “The demonetisation move was a decisive step against terrorism, black money and corruption,” he added.

“People of MP have stood behind the demonetisation move. We are going to run the cashless transactions mission with great zeal,” he added.

He said that under Modi’s dynamic leadership, the country was witnessing all round development.

Chouhan said that MP’s GDP growth rate was above 10% since last couple of years and the agriculture growth rate was over 20% since last four years adding that the state was on top in the terms of growth in the country.