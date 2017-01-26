Republic Day Live: Prime Minister Modi lays ceremonial wreath at India Gate

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

Parade will showcase India’s military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade.

A contingent of 179 UAE soldiers will lead the Republic Day parade this year.

Live updates

9:55 AM: Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari arrives at Rajpath, greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

9:50 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath, received by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and the three military service chiefs.

9:40 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a ceremonial wreath on the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate.

9:30 AM: The national capital is wrapped in an unprecedented security cover with thousands of security force personnel keeping vigil to ward off any terror strike or untoward incident.

Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters were deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort besides nearby localities.

9:20 AM: The main highlight of this year’s parade will be a fly-past by Tejas, the made-in-India multi-role fighter jet that has been inducted into the Indian Air Force.

9:15 AM: A 149-member UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians will be marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to the President of India.

9:10 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the occasion.

President Pranab Mukherjee also tweeted warm greetings

Warm greetings to Government and people of Australia on their National Day #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 26, 2017

9:05 AM: For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandoes, will march-past the Rajpath.

9:00 AM: The Republic Day parade is scheduled to begin at 9:50 am.