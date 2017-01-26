 Republic Day: Twitter is trolling PM Narendra Modi’s pink turban, and it’s hilarious | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Republic Day: Twitter is trolling PM Narendra Modi’s pink turban, and it’s hilarious

india Updated: Jan 26, 2017 13:17 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

PM Narendra Modi wore a bright pink turban to India’s 68th Republic Day parade in Delhi. And ever since, Twittersphere is firing all cylinders as a response to his fashion choice.(Twitter)

Just when you thought Twitterverse couldn’t get any more on point, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it even more wonderful.

It all started when the Prime Minister wore a bright pink turban to India’s 68th Republic Day parade at Rajpath, Delhi. Ever since, Twittersphere has been firing on all cylinders in response to his fashion choice.

In one corner, we have Modi supporters:

“Wow!! @narendramodi Ji looking great in pink turban ‘safa’ proud to have a PM like him, what a salute at Amar Jawaan Jyoti,” tweeted Mamta Bhardwaj.

“Demonetisation be damned… dressing mein our Modi has made all the right choices. Impeccable. His pink turban is a delight,” wrote Sangeet Saini.

And in the other corner were users with responses such as:

“I just saw you on TV with a pink turban. My humble submission, please wear saffron turban on these occasions,” wrote Rajendra Prakkash.

“Pink revolution – even the PM is wearing a pink turban! Showing his metrosexual softer side after 56” inch machismo,” tweeted Pallavi.

Which was a response to this tweet:

“Meanwhile, Modi is wearing pink turban to support women’s march!” wrote Twitter user Totapari.

We kinda hope this doesn’t end here, because it’s hilarious.

Want to know who else said what on Twitter? Scroll down to see the best tweets on PM Modi’s #pinkturban:

tags

more from india

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you