Republic Day: Twitter is trolling PM Narendra Modi’s pink turban, and it’s hilarious

Just when you thought Twitterverse couldn’t get any more on point, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it even more wonderful.

It all started when the Prime Minister wore a bright pink turban to India’s 68th Republic Day parade at Rajpath, Delhi. Ever since, Twittersphere has been firing on all cylinders in response to his fashion choice.

In one corner, we have Modi supporters:

“Wow!! @narendramodi Ji looking great in pink turban ‘safa’ proud to have a PM like him, what a salute at Amar Jawaan Jyoti,” tweeted Mamta Bhardwaj.

“Demonetisation be damned… dressing mein our Modi has made all the right choices. Impeccable. His pink turban is a delight,” wrote Sangeet Saini.

Wow!! @narendramodi Ji looking great in pink turban 'safa' proud to have a PM like him, what a salute at Amar Jawaan Jyoti🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Mamta Bhardwaj (@MamtaBhardwaj80) January 26, 2017

Demonitisation be damned..dressing mein our Modi has made all the right choices.Impeccable.His pink turban a delight.#Modi attire#PM dress — Sangeet Saini (@sangeetsays) January 26, 2017

And in the other corner were users with responses such as:

“I just saw you on TV with a pink turban. My humble submission, please wear saffron turban on these occasions,” wrote Rajendra Prakkash.

“Pink revolution – even the PM is wearing a pink turban! Showing his metrosexual softer side after 56” inch machismo,” tweeted Pallavi.

@narendramodi @PMOIndia I just saw you on TV with a pink turban. My humble submission, please wear saffron turban on these occasions — Rajendra Prakkash (@rajendra2000) January 26, 2017

Pink revolution - even the PM is wearing a pink turban ! Showing his metrosexual softer side after 56" inch machismo #RepublicDay #NaMo — pallavi (@paree7dec) January 26, 2017

Which was a response to this tweet:

“Meanwhile, Modi is wearing pink turban to support women’s march!” wrote Twitter user Totapari.

Meanwhile, Modi is wearing pink turban to support women's march! 😂 — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) January 26, 2017

We kinda hope this doesn’t end here, because it’s hilarious.

Want to know who else said what on Twitter? Scroll down to see the best tweets on PM Modi’s #pinkturban:

After Demonetization first Republic day, PM Modi welcomed Pink Rs. 2000/- note by wearing Pink turban 😀 — RM (@Rajendra_Maurya) January 26, 2017

Demonitisation be damned..dressing mein our Modi has made all the right choices.Impeccable.His pink turban a delight.#Modi attire#PM dress — Sangeet Saini (@sangeetsays) January 26, 2017

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, wearing a pink turban to show his support to the LGBT community, on India's 68th Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/IRmJNXxoVU — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) January 26, 2017