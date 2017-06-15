Republican lawmaker critical, Nawaz Sharif appears before Panama Papers probe panel: Top stories to look out for

Virginia shooting: Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise critical, needs more operations; Trump calls for unity

Congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the US House of Representatives, was in critical condition on Wednesday night after he and three others were shot as they practised for a charity baseball game. The gunman, who had posted angry messages against President Donald Trump and other Republicans on social media, opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers and colleagues. Scalise was shot in the left hip, suffering broken bones, injuries to internal organs and severe bleeding.

Somalia restaurant attack: 17 killed, hostages still inside

Gunmen posing as military forces were holding an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. At least 17 people, including foreigners, were dead, police and an ambulance driver said. Two of the gunmen were shot dead and 10 hostages were rescued but five other attackers were thought to remain inside, cutting off electricity to complicate security forces’ efforts to end the siege.

Special counsel Mueller probing Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice

The special counsel overseeing the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election is looking at whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing unnamed officials. In a pivotal shift in the investigation that has riveted Americans like no other in decades, senior intelligence officials have agreed to be interviewed by investigators working for the special counsel, Robert Mueller, the Post said.

Cattle trade rules: SC to hear plea against Centre’s notification today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition challenging the Centre’s notification that bans sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that has triggered protests across the country. A Hyderabad-based lawyer, Fahim Qureshi, had challenged the order, saying it was discriminatory and unconstitutional as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood. The Narendra Modi government’s May 25 order bans sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricts cattle trade to farm owners.

Nawaz Sharif appears before Panama Papers probe panel today

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appears before a Supreme Court-appointed team today probing the Panamagate graft case, making him the first sitting premier to depose before such a panel. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief Wajid Zia has summoned the prime minister to appear before the six-member probe team. In its judgement of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court constituted a JIT and empowered it to summon the prime minister, his sons and any other person necessary, to investigate allegations of money-laundering. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.

One in six older adults abused globally, one in five in India, says WHO

Around one in six older people experience some form of abuse, a number predicted to rise as the global population of people above 60 years more than doubles from 900 million in 2015 to about 2 billion in 2050, said the World Health Organisation. The national estimate for India is one in five people. Close to 16% of people aged 60 years and older are psychologically abused, financially exploited, neglected, physically hurt or sexually abused, found a WHO-supported study published in the Lancet Global Health that draws data from 52 studies in 28 countries, including India.

Kamasutra books can’t be sold at Khajuraho temple, saffron group seeks ban

Right-wing activists now want a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books in the land of Kamasutra — the Khajuraho temple premises, a Unesco world heritage site in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. Members of Bajrang Sena on Tuesday approached Chhatarpur police, alleging that Kamasutra books and obscene figurines were being sold inside the premises of the Western Group of Temples, the most famous of the Khajuraho temples.

Israel’s David Grossman wins Man Booker International Prize

Israeli author David Grossman won the Man Booker International Prize on Wednesday for his novel A Horse Walks Into a Bar. He will share the £50,000 ($64,000) award with translator Jessica Cohen. Grossman is the first Israeli writer to win the prize. The book unfolds over the course of a stand-up show during which comedian Dovelah Gee exposes a wound he has been living with for years and the difficult choice he had to make between the two people who were dearest to him.

Champions Trophy semi-final: Virat Kohli & co. treating Bangladesh with caution

India are seeing Bangladesh as a potential banana skin as the defending champions took fresh guard ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against their buoyant sub-continental neighbours today. After two full off days, India sweated it out on a sunny morning at Edgbaston on Wednesday, showing the intensity that a top team should be at the business end of a world tournament. Sunday’s eight-wicket win against South Africa at The Oval has put India in a good space but Virat Kohli is treating the Bangladesh game with utmost caution.

