Reshuffle in Haryana: 43 HCS, 23 HPS officers shifted

The state government on Friday shifted 43 officers of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and 23 of the Haryana Police Services (HPS) with immediate effect.

Among the HCS, Jaibir Singh Arya was posted as additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Charkhi Dadri; Mukesh Kumar Ahuja as administrator, HUDA, Panchkula; Kulwant Kumar Kalson as special secretary, finance; Pardeep Kumar-I, was given additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation (MC), Rohtak; Sushil Sarwan as joint controller, civil defence, Ambala; Sujan Singh as ADC, Mahendragarh.

Surender Singh would also look after the work of general manager (GM), Haryana roadways, New Delhi. Jagdeep Dhanda is now estate officer, HUDA, Panchkula; Sarita Malik additional director, higher education, and secretary, state information commission; Munish Nagpal secretary, RTA, Rohtak, in place of Jagdish Sharma, who is now secretary, RTA, Panipat against a vacant post.

Jag Niwas would also look after the work of secretary, RTA, Jhajjar, while Ranjit Kaur is now additional secretary, revenue and disaster management.

Surjit Singh is now sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Tohana, in place of Shalini Chetal who is now city magistrate, Hisar.

Satbir Singh Kundu has been posted as SDM, Shahbad; Rajiv Ahlawat, as DM, Ratia, in place of Pooja Chanwaria, who is now SDM, Pehowa. Varsha Khangwal, was given additional charge of SDM, Gharaunda, while Samwartak Singh Khangwal is now additional director (administration), urban local bodies.

Anurag Dhalia is now posted as SDM, Assandh, and GM, HAFED Sugarmills, Assandh, in place of Sushil Kumar-II who is now city magistrate, Karnal, and joint director (administration), Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal, in place of Sudhanshu Gautam, who is now joint director (administration) and deputy secretary, information, public relations and cultural affairs, and also joint director, secretariat, for Haryana Swarna Jayanti celebrations.

Yogesh Kumar Mehta is now additional secretary, health department, Virender Singh SDM, Safidon; Arvind Malhan SDM, Rohtak; Manisha Sharma joint director (administration), town and country planning; Richa the SDM, Kalka and joint commissioner, MC, Panchkula, in place of Ashutosh Rajan, who is now secretary, RTA, Faridabad. Pardeep Kumar-II, has got additional charge as secretary, RTA, Rewari.

Rajesh Kumar has been posted as joint registrar, cooperative society; Vivek Kalia as estate officer (EO), HUDA, Gurugram-II; Bharat Bhushan Gogia as SDM, Gurugram-I; Rohit Yadav, joint commissioner, MC, Gurugram; and Alka Chaudhary, city magistrate, Gurugram. Vijender Hooda is now city magistrate, Kaithal. Gaurav Antil, city magistrate, Kurukshetra, has been posted as MC joint commissioner, Gurugram.

Pradeep Ahlawat was posted as joint director, consolidation of holdings, Rohtak; Nirmal Nagar as SDM, Meham; Kiran Singh given additional charge of member secretary, Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board; Surender Singh-II as SDM, Ganaur.

Satinder Siwach is now SDM, Ambala city; Sanjiv is EO, HUDA, Gurugram-I, and secretary, commission of inquiry headed by justice SN Jha at Gurugram.

Among HPS officers, Balbir Singh is now assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Tigaon; Dalbir Singh DSP, Assandh, in place of Virender Singh who is now DSP, state crime bureau (SCB). Adarshdeep Singh is now DSP at Kharkhoda in place of Ravinder Tomar who is now DSP, Meham. Parmod Kumar has been posted as DSP, traffic, Ambala; Prithvi Singh DSP, Rohtak; Mamta Kharab, ACP, traffic, Gurugram; and Pankhuri Kumar, DSP, Ambala.

Dhiraj Kumar has been posted as DSP, Pehowa, in place of Sheetal Singh who is now DSP, GRP, headquarters, Ambala cantt. Vinod Kumar is now DSP, Kanina; while Mahesh Kumar is now DSP, Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban.

Om Parkash is now DSP, Punhana; Ajmer Singh is DSP, Jhajjar; Naresh Ahlawat DSP, Samalkha; Ranvir Singh ACP, crime, Gurugram; Rajesh Phogat DSP, Karnal; Mohinder Singh DSP, GRP, Faridabad; Sanjiv Kumar DSP headquarters, Narnaul; Rajesh Kumar DSP, 4th Battalion, Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban; Shamsher Singh DSP, Tosham; Subhash Chand DSP, SCB. Ravinder Tomar has been posted as DSP, Meham.