Results of first phase board exams in Kashmir announced

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared results of Class 10 board examinations on Thursday, but did not divulge details of toppers or percentage of students passed.

The results of Class 12 exams have not been declared yet and are expected by next week.

Board officials said the details will be announced after the second phase of examinations in March.

Schools in Kashmir were closed for over five months following the unrest triggered after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July 2016.

Following debates on whether the exams should be held in November or March, the state government in an unprecedented move had announced to hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams twice — in November with 50% syllabus and in March with the full syllabus for students who fail to appear in the first time.

In the first phase, the exams were conducted in mid-November, Over 98% students appeared in it. The exams for rest of the students are expected to be held in March.

“We will be announcing the toppers after March exams. The percentage of those who passed the exams will also be calculated after the second phase of examinations,” said a senior board official.

According to officials, out of 56,277 a total of 55,500 students appeared in the exams in November, while 777 are yet to appear.