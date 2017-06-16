 Rishikesh: Sikh man strangles two sisters for touching his turban, arrested | india-news | Hindustan Times
Rishikesh: Sikh man strangles two sisters for touching his turban, arrested

Parvan Singh got infuriated after the elder sister, Manisha, touched his turban while he was taking bath in the gurdwara premises.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2017 07:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Rishikesh news
Parvan Singh chased the two girls to their home before strangulating them.(Reuters file)

A Sikh man allegedly murdered two minor girls in Rishikesh for touching his turban, police said on Friday.

Parvan Singh, who lives at a gurdwara there, murdered two sisters – Riya (3) and Manisha (13) - on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

Singh got infuriated after Manisha touched his turban while he was taking bath in the gurdwara premises.

Rishikesh police station in-charge Niharika Bhatt said Singh admitted that he chased the girls till their home. He first strangulated the elder sister and then the three-year-old inside their home.

The mother of the deceased works as daily labourer while their father is serving jail term in a rape case.

A court in Rishikesh on Friday sent Singh to 14-day police remand.

