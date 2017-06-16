Rishikesh: Sikh man strangles two sisters for touching his turban, arrested

A Sikh man allegedly murdered two minor girls in Rishikesh for touching his turban, police said on Friday.

Parvan Singh, who lives at a gurdwara there, murdered two sisters – Riya (3) and Manisha (13) - on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

Singh got infuriated after Manisha touched his turban while he was taking bath in the gurdwara premises.

Rishikesh police station in-charge Niharika Bhatt said Singh admitted that he chased the girls till their home. He first strangulated the elder sister and then the three-year-old inside their home.

The mother of the deceased works as daily labourer while their father is serving jail term in a rape case.

A court in Rishikesh on Friday sent Singh to 14-day police remand.