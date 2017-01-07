RJD leader Shahabuddin’s ‘selfie inside Siwan jail’ triggers controversy

Jailed RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin created yet another controversy after a picture of him inside Siwan prison went viral on the social media, prompting jail authorities to conduct raids.

In the photograph, the controversial RJD leader is seen with a tonsured head and trimmed moustache. He is wearing an overcoat and a necktie.

After the raids, four mobile phones, three SIM cards and two batteries were recovered from three prisoners late on Saturday.

A case had been lodged with Muffasil police station against Anil Singh, Bharat Singh and Masum Khan, on the basis of the statement of superintendent of jail Vidhu Bhardwaj, after recovery of mobile phones from them.

Bhardwaj , however, refused to provide details about the raid on Shahabuddin’s ward.

RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin is lodged inside Siwan jail.

Meanwhile, prison officials claimed that the photograph of Shahabuddin was shot outside the jail.

Shahabuddin, a four-time RJD MP from Siwan, is currently lodged in Siwan jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail granted by the Patna high court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers by pouring acid on them.

A petition seeking his shift to the high-security Tihar jail in New Delhi has been pending with the Supreme Court and is scheduled for hearing on January 17.

After the murder of Hindustan journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in May last year, Siwan police had seized 17 mobiles phones and 20 SIM cards. The raid came days after Shahabuddin- whose role in the case is under the scanner- and seven of his alleged supporters, were shifted from the district jail.

During an earlier search, police had questioned 63 visitors who were on the jail premises to meet Shahabuddin. Forty-three mobile phones were seized from them. Soon after, Shahabuddin was shifted from Siwan jail to Bhagalpur.

“Most of the SIM cards could have been taken against fake IDs, but the phone call details will help us in tracing the conspirators,” said an official.

(With inputs from agencies)