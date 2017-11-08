RJD legislator booked for assaulting policemen in Bihar’s Bhojpur

A Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with policemen and obstructing them from discharging their duty by “using force” in west Bihar’s Bhojpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

A police officer in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur 55 km west of Patna, said a first information report was registered on Monday against Saroj Yadav — an MLA from Barhara constituency in the district — and his more than 20 supporters.

“They have been accused of assaulting policemen and forcibly freeing some persons, who had earlier been detained for violating traffic rules,” JP Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of town police station, said.

Bhojpur superintendent of police Awakash Kumar confirmed registration of the FIR and said the police would investigate the matter.

Yadav, however, refuted the allegations against him and said he has been implicated in the case. The FIR was lodged late Tuesday evening and not on Monday as claimed by the police, he claimed.

“I had already filed a petition in a court anticipating that I would be implicated in the case on Tuesday morning,” Yadav added.

The district police association has demanded the withdrawal of the bodyguard and house guard of the RJD legislator.

This is not the first time that an RJD legislator is in the eye of the storm.

RJD MLA from Karakat, Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav, was booked for allegedly hurling caste slurs and assaulting a government school headmaster in Rohtas district in September this year.

He was also accused of threatening 14 other teachers for their alleged failure to arrange two buses for RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s anti-BJP rally in Patna on August 27.

The party’s legislator from Nawada, Raj Ballabh Yadav, is languishing in jail for allegedly abducting and raping a minor schoolgirl on February 6 last year.

And, former minister and RJD legislator from Belaganj, Surendra Yadav, was in the news when he sustained burn injuries during a brawl at a confectionery shop in Gaya last December.