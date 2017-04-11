RK Nagar cash-for-votes scam: IT raids at actor Radhika’s media company

Income tax department raided a media company owned by award winning actor Radhika Sarathkumar in Chennai’s T Nagar on Tuesday, just days after it questioned her actor-turned politician husband Sarathkumar and conducted search at his house.

According to sources, the raids at Raadan Media Works began around 1pm based on information provided by her husband during the questioning. A 10-member team of officials carried out the search operation.

The company was initially started as a proprietary business in 1994. Later it morphed into a corporate firm in 1999.

Premises of some of the friends and relatives of Sarathkumar too are reportedly on the search list of the IT sleuths, as a follow up to the raids they conducted at the residences of state health minister C Vijayabhaskar and the actor-turned politician.

Cash distribution to voters at R K Nagar constituency, which was earlier represented by late leader J Jayalalithaa, allegedly by Sasikala faction of the ruling AIADMK, though led to the string of searches at the properties linked to VIjayabhaskar and his associates, sources said the minister was on the IT department’s radar for quite some time.

The election commission has already put the April 12 by-election in R K Nagar in abeyance.

Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran was pitted against former AIDAMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan in the polls. Madhusudhanan was expelled from the party by the Sasikala camp.

Following the cash-for-votes scam, DMK working president MK Stalin demanded action against ruling AIADMK leader Dinakaran and his party and also wanted him to be debarred from contesting election again.

A DMK delegation also left for Mumbai to meet governor C Vdyasagar Rao to apprise him of the latest scam and seek dismissal of the ministers involved in the money distribution.

Maharashtra governor Rao holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu.