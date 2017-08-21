Rly officials suspended over Utkal Express derailment, Delhi airport’s drone scare: Top stories to bring you up to date

Utkal Express derailment: Govt acts against senior railway officials, probe report blames staff negligence

Three top rail officials were on Sunday ordered on leave and another three suspended after a probe report on the Kalinga Utkal Express crash blamed staff’s negligence for the derailment that killed at least 20 people and injured 90. Fourteen coaches of the express train, which was on way to Haridwar from Puri, went off the tracks on Saturday close to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, with carriages slamming into one another and crashing into a house close by. “The derailment happened because the track on the right side had been cut by a hexa blade that the permanent way inspectors (PWIs) were using while doing maintenance work,” said a preliminary report that was submitted to the railway board on Sunday. Read the story here.

Hyderabad: 3 J-K students booked for not standing up during national anthem

Three engineering students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir have been booked for allegedly disrespecting the National Anthem by not standing when it was being played in a cinema hall here, Cyberabad police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the three students studying at a private college here went to a cinema hall under Rajendra Nagar Police Station limits to watch a Hindi movie and allegedly did not stand up when the National Anthem was played before the film’s screening, the police said. “The management of the theatre lodged a complaint with police, stating that the three persons did not stand up when the National Anthem was played when all others in the cinema hall were standing,” a senior police official said. Read the story here.

Delhi airport flight operations stopped over drone scare, resume after nearly an hour

Flight operations at Delhi airport were halted twice for around two hours on Sunday after pilots of two airlines spotted a drone-like object in the area even as security agencies went into a tizzy. The pilot of an international airline first noticed a flying object during landing which led to the closure of runways from 11. 20 am to 12.20 pm. In the evening, a pilot of Air Asia spotted a similar object and informed the ground staff, following which flight operations were halted for 40 minutes. Teams of the airport and south west district police inspected different areas in Dwarka, where the flying object was reportedly sighted. Read the story here.

‘I don’t understand Hindi’: BJD MP Satpathy replies in Odia to Union minister’s letter

Lost in translation – one could use this famous movie title to describe a letter exchange between Lok Sabha MP Tathagata Satpathy and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The Biju Janata Dal leader re-ignited the “Hindi imposition” debate on Saturday by replying in Odia to Tomar’s letter, written in Hindi. On Friday, the Lok Sabha MP tweeted the Union minister’s letter, adding: “Why are Union Ministers forcing Hindi on non Hindi speaking Indians? Is this an attack on other languages?” A day after tweeting Tomar’s Hindi letter, Satpathy posted a photo of his response. He tweeted: “Replied in Oriya to Hon’ble Union Minister Sri Narendra S Tomar expressing inability to comprehend his Hindi letter.” Read the story here.

200 arrested in Britain for overstaying visas, Indian nationals among them

Several Indian citizens are among 200 people arrested between January and June as part of a drive against employers hiring individuals without the right to work in the United Kingdom – and landlords letting out properties to such individuals. Official sources in London said the people were arrested as part of Operation Magnify that included officials from various agencies and involved conducting raids in 253 properties in places such as Leicester and London, housing individuals without the right to remain in the UK. Read the story here.

Triple talaq and right to privacy: Supreme Court judgments expected this week

This week could be a turning point for gender justice and civil rights in India, with the Supreme Court expected to decide on the controversial Muslim divorce practice of triple talaq and if privacy is a fundamental right. Reserving judgments, Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, who presided over hearings in both the cases, had said the verdicts would be pronounced soon. The CJI retires on August 27, which leaves him only five days to come out with the verdict in the cases that have generated a lot of interest and political heat. Read the story here.

JEE Advanced exam will go completely online from next year

The joint entrance exam (JEE-Advanced), the gateway to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), will be conducted completely online from next year, to make logistics and evaluations easier. The Joint Admission Board (JAB), responsible for laying down the policy for the examination, took the decision on Sunday. Students vying for admission to NITs, IITs and other centrally funded institutions need to clear the JEE Mains test to qualify for the JEE Advanced. Read the story here.

Defence firms look to ‘Make in India’ as govt draws up a big shopping list

India has drawn up a shopping list for tens of billions of dollars of foreign fighter jets, armoured vehicles, submarines and helicopters but it will only sign the cheques if they are made in India. The world’s largest defence importer has announced a new policy inviting foreign defence manufacturers to set up shop as minority partners in India. It initiated the bidding process for submarines in July. Such deals would boost job creation and bring key defence technologies into India. Foreign companies say the opportunity is too good to miss. Read the story here.

Heel or heal? Donald Trump mocked on Twitter for typo-filled tweets

Not once, but twice US President Donald Trump managed to put his foot (heel and all) in his mouth on Twitter in a single day, for a single tweet. After his infamous ‘covfefe’ mishap, the president once again left his followers amused by tweeting about the protests in Boston on Saturday and misspelling the word ‘heal’ as ‘heel’ in four tweets. Misspellings, and deletions, have been common for Trump on Twitter. Read the story here.

Tens of thousands protest in Hong Kong over jailing of democracy activists

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the jailing of three young democracy activists, with many questioning the independence of the Chinese-ruled city’s judiciary. On Thursday, Joshua Wong, 20, Nathan Law, 24 and Alex Chow, 27, were jailed for six to eight months for unlawful assembly, dealing a blow to the youth-led push for universal suffrage and prompting accusations of political interference. Thousands of people marched to the Court of Final Appeal, carrying placards and banners denouncing the jailing of the activists. Read the story here.

Shikhar Dhawan’s ton, Axar Patel’s best help India floor Sri Lanka in Dambulla

The Indian cricket team’s domination of Sri Lanka on the current tour has been so complete that the home team’s slim hopes of a turnaround rested on a change in format. However, Sri Lanka spurned the opportunity with a sensational batting collapse that undermined the team’s first half-century opening stand of the tour as India crushed the hosts by nine wickets in the first One-day International at the Dambulla International Stadium. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed his 11th One-day International century to leave Sri Lanka shattered. He led the team to victory in some style after left-arm Axar Patel grabbed a career-best haul of 3/34. Read the story here.