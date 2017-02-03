‘RML made us wait endlessly’, blames MP who took E Ahamed for hospitalisation

All those accompanying late former minister E. Ahamed, including his family, were made to wait endlessly at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here with doctors giving no update on his health, Lok Sabha member E.T. Mohammed Basheer said on Friday.

“The doctors were not allowing anyone inside the trauma centre where Ahamed was kept. No doctors were coming out of it either and there was no update about his health,” Basheer told IANS.

Some of the opposition MPs alleged there was a deliberate attempt on the part of authorities to delay the announcement of Ahamed’s death as the Union Budget 2017-18 was to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Basheer, the Indian Union Muslim League MP who accompanied E. Ahamed to hospital when the former minister suffered a massive heart attack during the President’s address to the joint sitting of the both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, said those accompanying him had a harrowing time at the hospital.

Ahamed was first admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the RML, but after a few hours he was shifted to the trauma centre. Basheer alleged that the doctors and the security staff were not behaving properly even with the visiting MPs and the family members of Ahamed.

Meanwhile, RML officials have denied that the hospital tried to suppress the news of senior Kerala Parliamentarian E. Ahamed’s death. It said the former Union Minister was alive when brought to the hospital, but died at 2.15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“There was no political pressure on us. The protocol is to not allow any one in the ICU when the treatment is on. Ahamed was alive when brought to the hospital. He died at 2.15 a.m. I am hurt by the allegations,” RML Medical Superintendent A.K. Gadpayle told CNN News.

According to Gadpayle, Ahamed’s daughter was shown the monitor and she was “very much satisfied” with the information given on her father’s condition.

“We have given and shown the monitors and data and they were very much satisfied,” said Gadpayle.

The clarifications come as the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Friday alleged attempts, including by the Prime Minister’s Office, to “suppress” the news of the Ahamed’s death and demanded a probe.

The Opposition has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of deliberately keeping the news of Ahamed’s death under wraps to ensure the Union Budget was presented as scheduled on February 1.