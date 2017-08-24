Road projects worth Rs 5,253 crore to benefit India and Nepal, says Gadkari

Road projects worth Rs 5,253 crore are being implemented which would benefit both India and Nepal, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The projects include a 300 km road from Kakarwaha to Varanasi entailing Rs1,499 crore investment besides a Rs1,338 crore project for linking Rupaidiha to Barabanki, he said.

“Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba who is on a visit to our country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have emphasised on closer cooperation between the nations. We are implementing a number of road projects entailing Rs 5,253 crore investment that will benefit both the nations,” road transport, highways and shipping minister Gadkari said.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an MoU to be signed with Nepal for construction of a Rs 159-crore bridge on Mechi river at Indo-Nepal border.

Elaborating the projects, Gadkari said a Rs 158 crore bridge is being constructed on river Mechi with assistance from ADB under which Kakarvitta in Nepal would be linked to Pani Tanki in West Bengal.

This six-lane bridge will link Nepal with East West Corridor and ADB will provide Rs 89.52 crore loan while the rest will be borne by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

Another 144 km road will be completed by October this year to link Rupaidiha to Barabanki at a cost of Rs 1,338 crore under NHDP, the minister said.

Besides a 300 km road will be completed by June next year, linking Kakarwaha to Varanasi at a cost of Rs 1,499 crore.

The minister said that apart from this, an 83 km stretch from Sonauli to Gorakhpur will be completed by October at a cost of Rs 570 crore.

The other projects being implemented include Rs 512 crore Muzaffarpur-Sonbarsha stretch, Rs 247 Fobesganj to Jogbani stretch, Rs 429 crore project for linking Piprakodi to Raxaul, he said.

In addition to these, the minister said 10 roads are being developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore for constructing Rs 305 km stretches under Indo-Nepal agreement and NHIDCL which is executing these has opened its branch office in Kathmandu for this.