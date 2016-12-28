Robbery-bid foiled in Rohtak, gang member held

Police on Tuesday arrested one of the members of a gang that had been breaking into banks across the state post demonetisation announcement.

The accused was identified as 20-year-old Sunil Singh, a resident of Sonepat. The police arrested Singh when his gang was trying to loot an Oriental Bank of Commerce branch in Rohtak’s Meham block on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“The gang members first broke open the shutter of a shop that shared its wall with the bank, and then knocked down the wall to enter the bank,” the police said, added, “Meanwhile, the police received information of the burglary attempt, and as soon as the members entered the bank, Meham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his team reached the spot. Seeing the cops, the gang members fled the spot, but the police managed to arrest one of the members,” said Pankaj Nain, Rohtak superintendent of police.

The police said the arrested gang member, during investigations, revealed the names of three of his gang members, who were involved in the robbery attempt. The police added the other members were identified as Monu and Sanjeet from Rohtak, and Krishna from Jhajjar. The police said they have launched manhunt.

“With Sunil’s arrest, we have been able to trace several other robbery incidents across Haryana. He has confessed to have committed robberies of Rs 1.22 crore at OBC bank in Sonepat’s Saidpur village, and Rs 81 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Rewari. They had also broken into a bank in Brahmanwas village a few days back, but could not steal the money,” the SP said.

The police said the gang, that operated with the help of three .315 bore pistols, walkie-talkies and a Chevrolet car, targeted banks in rural areas that had no night guards in security.