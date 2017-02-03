Robert Vadra slams BJP after Vinay Katiyar named star campaigner

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP after party leader Vinay Katiyar was included in its list of star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh.

“Really shocks me to see a name in star campaigner list with tainted past and who completely disrespects women with his comments. God save us!” Vadra said in a tweet.

He also clubbed a photograph of a newspaper cutting mentioning the name of Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member Katiyar, along with veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi and Varun Gandhi.

Katiyar courted controversy on January 25, after he said that there were “prettier star campaigners” in his party when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was named the star campaigner for the Congress party in the same state.

Commenting on Priyanka, the BJP leader told the media: “It doesn’t make any difference. We have far more prettier women, heroines as star campaigners.”

Earlier, Vadra also demanded an apology from Katiyar.

