Rocky Yadav case: Court decision today, parents of road rage victim hope for justice

The parents of a teenager killed over a road tiff by the son of a former lawmaker in Bihar said on Thursday they were hopeful of justice, hours before a court was set to pronounce a verdict.

Rocky Yadav, son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, shot dead 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva in May 2016 after for overtaking his car. The issue triggered outrage at the time, particularly since Yadav’s mother was a leader of the ruling party and critics accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of going slow on the case.

“Have our hopes with the honourable court,” said KC Sachdeva on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

The case includes murder charges against Yadav, and related cases such as destruction of evidence against his cousin Teni, father Bindi, mother and bodyguard Rajesh Kumar.

Sachdeva was with his friends in a hatchback on the road linking Gaya and Bodh Gaya when he overtook Yadav’s Range Rover SUV. Yadav allegedly first fired a warning shot, forcing Sachdeva to stop. He then beat the Class 12 student before shooting him dead.

