Rocky Yadav convicted in road rage case: How a Class 12 student lost life after argument on overtaking

A suspended Janata Dal (United) leader’s son, Rocky Yadav, was convicted on Thursday in a road rage incident that claimed the life of a Class 12 student, Aditya Sachdeva.

Here is a recap of the case:

Police said member of the legislative council Manorama Devi’s son, Rocky, sprayed bullets on a car --- in which Aditya Sachdeva was travelling with four friends --- after an altercation over overtaking. A bullet pierced through the rear windshield and fatally hit Aditya’s head. He was in the back seat.

The case was reported in Bihar’s Gaya town on May 7, 2016. A carbine and 70 rounds of ammunition was later found in Devi’s home.

In October 2016, Yadav surrendered before the Gaya district court.

Police had filed a chargesheet in a Gaya court against Rocky and another accused in connection with the murder. They had also filed chargesheet against Rocky’s cousin Teni Yadav, his father Bindi Yadav and his MLC mother’s bodyguard, Rajesh Kumar, in the murder case.

The state government had put the case on speedy trial and investigation was completed in three weeks and chargesheet filed within a month of the incident.