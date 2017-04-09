Rohtak minor girl alleges gangrape by her mother’s 3 lovers

At a time when the state government is celebrating its achievement of an all-time high sex ratio at birth in the state, a shocking incident of sexual exploitation of a minor girl in connivance with her mother has come to the fore in Rohtak.

A 16-year-old girl of Dataur village in the district has alleged that she was gangraped multiple times by three lovers of her mother in the past one year. The victim, a student of Class 12, said her sexual exploitation started in March last year, after she had caught her mother with the three men in a compromising position.

In the complaint submitted to the women police station here, the minor alleged that her mother supported the three men who gangraped her multiple times in her presence. She said the three accused also made a video of the act and threatened to put the video on the internet if she informed anyone about the incident.

The victim said her mother regularly thrashed her and threatened to kill her if she complained to anyone.

Based on her complaint, the police have booked the three men—Rambhagat, Dinesh and Kamal—and the victim’s mother under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Women police station in-charge inspector Garima said they have recorded the statement of the victim after her medical examination, but no arrests have been made so far. “We are conducting the investigation and carrying out raids to nab the accused,” she said.