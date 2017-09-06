Rohtak villagers on dharna against BJP leader’s construction company

Residents of seven Rohtak villages have been sitting on an indefinite dharna here since Monday against BJP zila parishad chairman Balraj Kundu in support of a contractor who has alleged that Kundu’s construction company has not paid him Rs 10 crore for building roads in 2012.

Contractor Narender Dhankar of Simli village alleges that Kundu Construction Company did not even pay him Rs 3.83 crore decided by the panchayat ‘ex-parte’ as final settlement on August 14.

The protesters said the police did not entertain their repeated complaints made against the BJP leader after which they were forced to take such a step.

Dhankar said “On August 24, Kundu and his associates forcefully picked me up from my shop and forced me and Simli sarpanch to sign some documents. When I refused, they thrashed me. We don’t know on what papers they took my signature.”

Dhankar said that they had given a written complaint to the chief minister, Rohtak superintendent of police, inspector general and Urban Estate police station. Rohtak superintendent of police Pankaj Nain said the matter was being investigated.

Kundu, meanwhile, cried political conspiracy. “The dispute is not about money but about maligning my image. These goons refused to honour the panchayat decision, and threatened to shoot them and me. The panchayat had given a complaint against them with video proof, for which they have been booked by the police as well,” he said.