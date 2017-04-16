Rohtak woman fights cheating case against NRI husband via phone

A Rohtak woman cheated by her NRI husband is fighting a case against him over phone in a Canadian court.

The woman (name withheld on her request) got married to the man, hailing from Rohtak, in January 2015 here. A few days after the marriage, the man left for Canada promising to take her along “the next time he visits India.”

However, the man filed for divorce from her in a court at Ontario in May 2015 and gave his parents’ address of India as the contact of his wife.The woman has alleged that her in-laws concealed the court notice from her for one year, making it easy for her husband to get an order in his favour on the ground of no reply from the spouse within one-year period specified by the court.

“We received the Canadian court’s notice on our address in a mail sent from Rohtak post office in May 2016, more than a year after it was issued. It was shocking since my daughter was staying with her in-laws on weekends when she came to Rohtak from Noida where she was working,” said the woman’s father, a city based doctor, who too requested anonymity.

The woman said by engaging a local lawyer, they wrote to the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario explaining the course of events in which they received the notice, following which the court allowed them to file their reply and contest the petition over phone from India.