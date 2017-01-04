Rose Valley chit fund scam: Sudip Bandyopadhyay remanded in 6-day CBI custody

Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Wednesday remanded in six days of CBI custody by a special court in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Following the court order, his party activists staged a demonstration before CBI’s Odisha headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The TMC MP’s lawyer Rajiv Majumdar and others were present in the chief judicial magistrate’s court when judge P K Mishra remanded Bandyopadhyay for six days against CBI’s appeal for a 12-day remand.

The CBI lawyer argued in the court that the agency should be given maximum time to interrogate the MP as he was not actively cooperating with the investigation.

The MP’s petition for bail was also rejected by the court even as his lawyer pleaded that his client was unwell.

“I am innocent. I have no involvement in the scam. I have placed my point of view before the court and will again appeal the court to consider my point of argument,” Bandyopadhyay told reporters after appearing in the court.

He was produced at the CBI-designated special court amid tight security after his medical examination at the Capital Hospital.

Bandyopadhyay, also the TMC parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, was the second party MP after Tapas Pal to be arrested by the CBI in a span of five days.