Rose Valley chit fund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s CBI remand extended

A special CBI court here on Monday extended, by four days, the agency remand of arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay for further interrogation into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation would take the TMC MP on remand for the second time.

Bandyopadhyay was on Monday produced before the Special Chief Judicial Magistrate court, designated as the CBI court, after the expiry of his six-day remand.

The court granted four day remand against the agency’s demand for eight days.

The Trinamool MP was arrested from Kolkata for his alleged connections with Rose Valley Group which cheated the people to the tune of about Rs 17,000 crore in different states, including Odisha and West Bengal.

Bandyopadhyay, who is the party leader in Lok Sabha, said that BJP-led NDA government would not release him as his party is opposing the demonetisation move.

“They won’t release me before the budget session gets over,” said Bandyopadhyay while he was being produced before the court.

His wife and Bengal legislator Nayna said her husband is under Modi custody, not CBI custody.

Another Trinamool MP Tapas Pal, arrested in connection with the same scam, is in jail after his bail plea was rejected.

Earlier on Monday, the activists of Trinamool staged a demonstration in front of the CBI office here opposing the arrest of the party’s MPs.

Meanwhile, CBI on Monday issued a notice to Balasore MP Rabindra Jena, who belongs to the state’s ruling Biju Janata Dal, asking him to appear before it on January 12 in connection with the Seashore Group chit fund scam, said agency sources.