Rose Valley scam: BJP office in Kolkata attacked after TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

The BJP office in Kolkata was attacked on Tuesday by Trinamool Congress students’ wing, minutes after the CBI arrested Lok Sabha member and party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay for his involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested after an interrogation that continued for more than three hours at the CGO complex in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

CBI sources said 64-year-old Bandyopadhyay was questioned over his close connection with Gautam Kundu, the Rose Valley owner who is behind the bars since March 23, 2015.

Officers told Hindustan Times that he allegedly took a number of benefits including foreign tours, vehicles and jobs for relatives.

On December 30, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested popular Bengali film star and Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Tapas Paul for his involvement in the same scam.

Trinamool leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, were quick to dub Bandyopadhyay’s arrest as vendetta politics. The chief minister also called an emergency meeting of all her party MPs to formulate a response.

“Our leader has already said the Centre is trying to settle political scores in this manner,” education minister and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

CM Banerjee said that there will be a mass agitation against the arrests. “If Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay are arrested, why not Narendra Modi and Amit Shah?” she asked.

“Modi is threatening everybody who dares to question him with CBI, ED and income tax department. He (Modi) is threatening leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sonia Gandhi,” she said in a public speech in West Midnapore a few minutes before the arrest.

“We are appealing to all political parties to hit the streets to protest against Narendra Modi. If he thinks he can silence critics through arrests, he is mistaken,” she added.

The Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the enforcement directorate, is easily the largest in the state involving more than Rs 15,000 crore and dwarfs the Rs 2,500-crore Saradha scam.

The West Bengal-based group allegedly robbed millions of investors, most of them from the low-income group, in at least 10 states by promising exaggerated returns. The little-known group’s firms operated unlicensed financial schemes that escaped regulators’ scrutiny.

The group was into real estate, films, media, jewellery, hotels and resorts.

The arrests of Trinamool MLAs, ministers and MPs following the Saradha scam in 2013 created waves in the state and beyond. This time, it was no different with opposition leaders attacking the ruling party.

“Tapas Paul was the 12th man of the team. This time an opener has been clean bowled. There are more players who will be put in jail,” remarked BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

“On Tuesday morning Sudip Bandyopadhyay walked in like a hero, and a few hours later was arrested like a criminal,” quipped CPI(M) Lok Sabha MP Md Salim.

Bandyopadhyay is a veteran politician and belongs to CM Banerjee’s core team. He is the face of the party in the Lok Sabha, where he was elected from Kolkata North constituency.

One of the 37 MPs in Trinamool Congress, he is known for his active part in debates both inside and outside Parliament on almost every issue of important be it GST or demonetisation.

He was first elected to the West Bengal assembly in 1987 and to the Lok Sabha in 1998. He has been with the Trinamool since its formation in 1998.

“I have no comments to offer. The party will say whatever it has to,” the MP’s wife Naina Bandyopadhyay, also an MLA, said.