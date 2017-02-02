Rose Valley scam: ED suspends officer seen with wife of accused Gautam Kundu

The assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata, whose photos and videos with the wife of the Rose Valley scam prime accused has gone viral, was suspended and sent back to his home cadre on Wednesday.

ED officials in Delhi said a special team would scrutinise all investigations Manoj Kumar was linked to in the past. Kumar said he was framed by someone who wanted him to be removed from the probe, sources said.

The ED on Tuesday removed Kumar from the ₹17,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scam investigation after CCTV footages and photos, showing him with Subhra Kundu — the wife of Rose Valley CEO Gautam Kundu — was leaked to the media.

The evidence was found by Kolkata Police from a computer seized from a Rose Valley office at Mangoe Lane in December last year. The police had gone there to conduct a raid and found two people with Rs 1.5 crore in banned banknotes, a Kolkata Police officer said.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the investigation arm of the Union ministry of corporate affairs, too, has filed a case against Rose Valley in court, slapping a charge of forgery to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore.

Read| Rose Valley chit fund scam: ‘Trinamool Congress’ MPs tried to influence officials