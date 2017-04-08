 Row over K’taka BJP chief Yeddyurappa giving money to farmer family on poll eve | india-news | Hindustan Times
Row over K’taka BJP chief Yeddyurappa giving money to farmer family on poll eve

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 20:08 IST
B S Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.(File Photo)

Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa was in the midst of a controversy on Saturday with a video footage of him handing over money to a farmer’s family doing the rounds, ahead of the bypolls to two assembly constituencies.

Responding to the attack by the ruling Congress, Yeddyurappa said he was giving relief of Rs one lakh to the family of a farmer, who had committed suicide recently, and that it had nothing to do with elections to Gundlupete and Nanjanagudu on April 9.

The video shows Yeddurappa interacting with the family  members before handing over the money to them.

Someone present at the spot can also be heard asking cameramen not to record and switch off their cameras.

“On behalf of the party, we have given Rs 1 lakh  donation. We were about to leave before 5 PM (when the campaigning ends). Renukacharya  (former minister) had already come here a couple of days back and had spent time with them and collected information,”  Yeddyurappa told reporters.

“If this government has any shame or decency, a minister should have visited this place with Rs 10 lakh cheque. This government has no humanity,” he alleged.

Yeddyurappa had on Friday visited Voddana Hosahalli village in poll-bound Gundlupet constituency and met the family of deceased farmer Chikkamada Shetty.

