Rs 1.10 crore demonetised notes seized in Assam

The GRPF and state police have seized demonetised banknotes with the face value of Rs 1.10 crore, nine gold bars and 1.5 kg brown sugar in separate incidents here.

The demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations were seized from a vehicle in Paltan Bazar here on Thursday. However, the driver managed to escape, police said.

In another incident, nine gold bars, weighing 15 kg, were seized from three persons at Guwahati railway station , a GRPF official said.

The gold bars were seized during a routine checking in Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express and the persons, all residents of Mizoram, were arrested, the official said.

Another man, travelling by Awadh NE express, was arrested after 1.5 kg brown sugar was seized from his possession, police said.