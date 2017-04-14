Rs 14.8 crore in Rs 500, Rs 1000 demonetised notes found during raid in Bengaluru

A routine raid on a local criminal in Bengaluru, known as Nagaraj or Bomb Naga, unearthed Rs 14.8 crore worth in the now-scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on Friday, one of the biggest seizures of old currency in India’s IT capital.

Police officers admitted to be surprised when they found the money during an early morning raid his properties. The police also found other assorted items like two swords, two long sickles and two baseball bats.

Speaking to HT, Ajay Hillori, deputy commissioner of police, east division, said Nagaraj was being invested for an alleged extortion racket. “Nagaraj has at least 10 cases registered against him,” Hillori said. Nagaraj is absconding.

“We decided to raid his properties as part of our investigation and unearthed the money in the operations.”

The latest charge against Nagaraj was thatof extortion filed on March 17.