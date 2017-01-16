Rs 22 lakh cash seized in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Police seized Rs 22 lakh in cash during the ongoing checking campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to prevent use of money power to influence voters.

Superintendent of police DPN Pandey said on Monday that Rs 20 lakh were recovered from a vehicle on Mirzapur road in Gopiganj police station area on Sunday.

People carrying the cash said the money had been collected at toll booth, but failed to furnish any documents to support their claim, he said.

In a similar incident, Rs 1.96 lakh were recovered in Koirana police station area from two people, who said the money belonged to a carpet company but they too could not present any document to prove it, the SP said.

One person with a .32 bore pistol and magazine has also been nabbed in a separate incident in course of the ongoing drive against use of money and muscle power during elections, he said.

Bhadohi district in eastern UP will go to polls on March 8 in the last phase of the staggered seven-phase assembly elections that begin on February 11 in the state.