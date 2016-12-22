 Rs 28 lakh cash seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport | india-news | Hindustan Times
Rs 28 lakh cash seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 19:56 IST
PTI, Mumbai
Highlight Story

The passenger was about to board a flight to Dubai when he was found carrying Rs 28 lakh in Rs 2000 denomination notes. (AFP Photo)

Cash worth Rs 28 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes was seized from a Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai’s international airport on Thursday, an official said.

The passenger, identified as Ashraf Veetil (30), was about to board a Jet Airways flight to Dubai on Thursday afternoon when he was found carrying the notes in his bag.

“When his bags were checked, Veetil was found carrying Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 28 lakh,” an official of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport said.

These notes were kept inside his check-in bag, the official said, adding, “These bills were hidden inside a jeans pant, over which he had kept various items like cooker, toys and tissue papers”.

He has been detained and is being interrogated in this regard, the official said.

