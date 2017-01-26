Rs 776 crore released for Smart City Mission Project in Karnataka: Governor

The Karnataka government has released Rs 776 crore during 2016-17 for the Smart City Mission project being implemented in six cities of the state and Rs 1,188 crore would be provided in the coming fiscal, state Governor Vajubhai Vala said on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at the 68th Republic Day celebrations, he said the smart city project had been envisioned to provide hassle free smart solutions at reasonable cost in respect of delivery of services and building of infrastructure.

The cities selected for the project are Mangaluru, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Hubballi-Dharwad, Tumakuru and Davanagere.

Vala also said Karnataka ranked top in investment intentions from January to September, 2016 with an investment of more than Rs 1.40 lakh crores, creating 15 lakh employment opportunities, emerging as a role model for other states.

During the Republic Day Parade, the military and police took out an impressive march past after indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter showered flowers on the tricolor at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Grounds in the heart of the city.

The Governor said Karnataka continued to lead the country in IT and BT sectors which were growing at the rate of 10 to 12 per cent a year providing new 70,000 jobs annually.

Karnataka also commissioned new projects to reduce deficiency of power with a vision “Power to all by 2020”, Vala said.

The state had taken steps to increase additional generation capacity of 3657 MW from various sources like strengthening of transmission network and Ganga Kalyan scheme, among other things, he said.

He also said his government was striving hard to take Karnataka to a greater height in its pursuit to make India a great powerhouse. “Karnataka had been the torch-bearer of the development agenda of the country and my government is striving hard to take the state to a greater heights in its pursuit to make India a great powerhouse,” Vala said.