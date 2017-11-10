Rs 87 crore in cash, 2,600 kg gold and silver detected at airports after note ban

Over Rs 87 crore suspect cash, 2,600 kg of gold and other precious metals were intercepted by the CISF at airports across India in a year since demonetisation, latest data reveals.

The CISF, which guards 59 civil airports in the country, was alerted by the finance ministry to check the suspicious movement of cash and other high value items in the wake of the demonetisation of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November last year.

As per data of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), between November 8, 2016 and November 7, 2017, the force detected Rs 87.17 crore suspect cash, 1,491.5 kg of gold and 572.63 kg of silver as part of its airports guarding task, after the note ban was declared.

While the maximum suspect cash detection -- over Rs 33 crore -- was made at the Mumbai airport till now, the highest volume of gold (over 498 kgs has been interdicted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, according to the data.

The highest volume of silver -- more than 266 kg -- was detected at the Jaipur airport, it added.

“All these instances and passengers apprehended with these high value items were handed over to the Income Tax department for further inquiry as per the law,” a CISF spokesperson said.