 RS chairman Hamid Ansari accepts Mithun Chakraborty’s resignation from the House | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

RS chairman Hamid Ansari accepts Mithun Chakraborty’s resignation from the House

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 21:59 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari on Thursday accepted the resignation of actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty from the Upper House.

Chakraborty, a Trinamool Congress MP representing West Bengal, resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing health reasons.

“Mithun Chakraborty, an elected member of the council of states (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of West Bengal, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the chairman, Rajya Sabha..,” the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for only three days.

Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<