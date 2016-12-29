RS chairman Hamid Ansari accepts Mithun Chakraborty’s resignation from the House

Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari on Thursday accepted the resignation of actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty from the Upper House.

Chakraborty, a Trinamool Congress MP representing West Bengal, resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing health reasons.

“Mithun Chakraborty, an elected member of the council of states (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of West Bengal, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the chairman, Rajya Sabha..,” the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for only three days.

Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.