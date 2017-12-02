RSRTC will not be shut, Rs 330 cr debt to be cleared soon: Rajasthan minister

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) will not shut down and its debt of Rs 330 crore will be cleared soon, state PWD and Transport Minister Yunus Khan said on Saturday.

At a press conference he said Rajasthan roadways is a pride of the state and the government is providing Rs 45 crore every month to bail the company out of debt and asserted that no assets of the company has been sold.

Expressing concern over rising pollution levels due to more vehicles running on conventional fuel, Khan said concrete efforts will be made to introduce CNG vehicles in major cities of the state, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur.

Listing the achievements of the state government in last four year, he said road network has improved and each day 15 km of roads were being laid.

Rs 18,552 crore has been spent till now on construction and repair of roads, compared to Rs 9,646 spent by the previous government in its first four years, the cabinet minister said.

Rajasthan ranked 10th during the previous dispensation in terms of national highways network, but due to efforts of the Vasundhara Raje-led government, the state now ranks second, Khan said.