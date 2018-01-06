RSS discusses Koregaon violence, says caste conflict will not augur well for politics

In the wake of caste violence in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked its affiliates, including the BJP, to scotch the growing differences between communities.

Caste fault lines, the Sangh has cautioned, will not bode well for “future politics” of the country.

The incidents of caste violence were discussed at a meeting of the RSS and its affiliates in Ujjain on Friday. The Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the BJP, is concerned by the escalating friction between Hindu caste groups.

People familiar with the meeting told HT that the RSS has been pushing for improving ties between caste groups to ensure there is no division in the Hindu vote bank.

It is concerned that the growing hostility of Dalits towards the BJP will not augur well for the party that is aiming to repeat its 2014 performance in the next polls. Sangh also rebuffed the allegations made against it by the Congress and BSP, accusing them of inciting violence.