Ruckus at J-K council over Mufti’s Article 370 remark, oppn pull out mikes

Jammu and Kashmir legislative council was on Wednesday adjourned sine die as opposition created ruckus inside the House by uprooting furniture and mikes, seeking clarification from chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over her remark on Article 370.

As the Assembly sitting began, Opposition National Conference and Congress MLCs demanded a statement from the CM clarifying her stand on Article 370, which provides special status to the state.

Mehbooba had on January 30 said in the Lower House that anybody weakening Article 370 will be doing the “biggest anti-national act”.

The opposition demand of a statement from Mufti was opposed by education minister Naeem Akhter who urged the chairman to continue with the Question Hour.

All the opposition members then trooped into the Well, threw chair, files and papers amid protests and uproarious scenes for over half an hour.

Some of the files flung by a Congress member fell on the table of the chairman before the council was adjourned seven days ahead of schedule.

Chairman of the council, Haji Inayat Ali, had adjourned the House for five minutes, but the disruptions did not abate after assembling again. Opposition members uprooted tables, pushed them into the Well and pulled up mikes.

After passage of the budget and some bills through voice vote, the chairman announced adjournment of the House sine die, a week ahead of its scheduled business calendar.