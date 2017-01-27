Russian allegedly jumps to death at airport in Kerala, probe ordered

Police were puzzled after a Russian man allegedly jumped to his death from the security hold area of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday.

Dani, 30, allegedly committed suicide at around 11.35pm on Thursday. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, assistant commissioner of police Ajith Kumar said: “The CCTV visuals are being summoned and we will have a close look. We spoke to the people who said that he scaled the pipes near the security hold area and jumped down.”

Kumar, who is conducting the probe, also pointed that Dani arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Nepal on January 19 with a friend Alexander, also Russian.

“According to the information we have, the two later went to an ashram in the outskirts of the capital city. While Dani vacated the ashram yesterday (Thursday), his friend, whom he met in Nepal, is yet to leave the ashram,” he said.

“We are on the lookout for Alexander to get more information on Dani and to see if he had any issues,” Kumar added.

A senior Air India official told IANS that Dani’s ticket was booked on the airline’s flight to Mumbai that was scheduled to depart at 8.10pm. The flight was delayed, the official said.

However, what exactly triggered the incident is not clear yet.

The flight official said that the incident occurred after the passengers had completed their security check and were waiting in the security hold area.

Describing Dani’s fall, a person said: “The Russian man was seen walking up and down in the security area and performing yoga. After behaving in a restless manner for a long time, he suddenly climbed on to the railing and then jumped.”

“Being Republic Day, there should have been more security. Moreover, whenever there is any one behaving in such a manner, it’s quite natural for security officials present or watching on the CCTV to act, which did not happen,” the witness added.

Dani fell near the customs area located on the ground floor. He was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital.

“This is a serious security breach as the incident took place in the highly secured zone when the entire place is expected to be covered by close circuit cameras,” a source said.

The Kerala police has contacted the Russian consulate.