Ryan murder: Punjab and Haryana high court asks CBI to submit probe report

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report and day to day record of its probe in the murder of Pradhyumn Thakur, the eight-year-old student of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School.

The order was passed by the high court while hearing the petitions filed by the chief executive of Ryan Group of Institution Ryan Pinto and his parents, founding chairperson Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto.

The central agency said its role cannot be ruled out at this stage since it is still carrying out the probe. The Pinto family, on the other hand, argued that they had no role in the case and the CBI has already arrested a school student for the murder.

The high court sought the status report from the agency by Tuesday.

The high court bench of justice Surinder Gupta advanced the date of hearing on the bail pleas to Friday after it was apprised by Barun Chandra Thakur, father of the victim, that the Supreme Court had given 10 days time for the disposal of the matter in its order of November 6.

The Pinto family filed a please for anticipatory bail on September 19. The high court had stayed their arrest on September 28.

The pleas were filed after the school was accused of negligence in the death of Pradyuman, who was murdered in a toilet inside the school on September 8. The local police initially arrested a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for the crime.

The additional district and sessions judge adjourned hearing in his bail plea to November 20 on Thursday.

The CBI, which is now probing the matter, detained a Class 11 student of the school on November 7 for murdering the second grader to get his examinations and a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) deferred.

Pradhyumn’s father has filed a petition in the juvenile justice board seeking the trial of the 16-year-old accused as an adult, saying the crime he committed was “chilling, horrific, monstrous and serious in nature”.