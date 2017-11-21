Ryan school murder: Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to Pinto family

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinto family the murder of Pradhyumn Thakur, the eight-year-old student of Gurgaon’s Ryan International School.

The high court bench of justice Surender Gupta directed the family to extend help in the investigation. The court also barred them from leaving the country without permission.

The anticipatory bail pleas by group’s CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, were filed on September 19.

The HC had stayed the arrest on September 28. On November 6, the Supreme Court had directed the high court to decide bail pleas within ten days. The local police had arrested a bus conductor Ashok for the crime.

Now, the CBI probing the matter has accused a 16-year student of murdering the child with the motive of getting examinations and a parent-teacher meeting postponed.