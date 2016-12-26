Sahara list: Sheila Dikshit should give explanation, says Ashok Tanwar

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Sunday said Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, who is the party’s chief ministerial face in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, should give her explanation for figuring in the Sahara list.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Tanwar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer on the “serious allegations” of corruption levelled against him by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

However, when asked about Congress senior leader Sheila Dikshit’s name in the list, Tanwar said, “Sheila Dixit must also give her explanation.” After accusing Modi of taking Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from Sahara while he was Gujarat CM, the Congress tweeted a list from its official account, featuring Dikshit as a recipient of Rs 1 crore in cash from Sahara when she was the chief minister of Delhi in 2013.

The Congress state president also attacked CM Manohar Lal Khattar for not taking any action against the accused who thrashed him and his group during the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s Kisan Yatra in Delhi on October 6.

However, when asked on action taken by his party high-command in the matter, Tanwar tried to dodge the question.

“CM Khattar had come to meet me specially in the hospital. But what action did they take against the guilty for thrashing us? My face is still swollen,” said Tanwar.

A clash between supporters of Tanwar and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s supporters waiting to welcome Rahul had turned violent, in which Tanwar and many in his group were hospitalised.

“Shinde has submitted his report to the high command. For the party, it’s an internal matter. But we want to know what action Khattar took in the case,” he said.

The Congress leader said an “earthquake” from Rahul Gandhi was due to when he will be allowed to speak in the Parliament.