Sailor from Tamil Nadu found hanging at INA quarters in Kerala’s Kannur

india Updated: Apr 03, 2017 22:22 IST
INA

Rajasekhar Velayudhan from Tamil Nadu was found hanging at the residential quarters of the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.(Representative photo)

A 26-year-old naval sailor, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was found hanging on Monday at the residential quarters of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala in Kerala’s Kannur district, officials said.

Rajasekhar Velayudhan of Thiruttani district in Tamil Nadu was found hanging at his quarter by his wife at 2.42am, an INA release said.

He was rushed to the Indian Naval Hospital Navjivini, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Southern Naval command has ordered an inquiry into the death, the release said, adding that the body was taken to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital for post-mortem examination.

