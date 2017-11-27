Saini holds show of strength, says will float front for Haryana assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini on Sunday held a show of strength in a rally opposed to reservation to Jats, saying he will float a political outfit before the next assembly elections in the state.

At his ‘Samanta Rally’ at Jind, Saini formed a 31-member committee to look into the demands raised by people there. A heavy police deployment was made around the venue of rally that remained peaceful.

“You have given me a big task (to form a party) and I will fulfil your expectations. A 31-member committee will look into your demand for a political party and it will submit its report soon if you will extend support,” Saini said addressing a large gathering organised to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule.

Parallel rallies in Haryana: BJP, INLD back Jat quota demand, Congress gives rally a miss

Saini’s close associate Shripal Singh, a member of the Loktantra Surksha Manch, will head the committee which will also send SMSs to people to gather their feedback.

Saini, a critic of reservation to the Jat community, also tried to impress upon other communities, especially the other backward classes (OBCs) and Dalits, and accused former Jat chief ministers late Bansi Lal, OP Chautala and Bhupinder Singh Hooda of discriminating with non-Jats in the state.

“I had worked with late Bansi Lal and the OP Chautala and watched closely how they discriminated with the people of other communities,” Saini claimed. He also targeted the BJP government at the Centre and the state for failing to fulfil the aspirations of people, saying implementation of the Swaminathan Commission was still a distant dream for the farming community.

Though he did not target members of the Jat community on the reservation issue, he accused former CM Hooda of instigating people of a particular community on the matter.

He projected himself as the chief ministerial candidate if his outfit came into existence, promising equality to all castes and communities if he was voted to power in the next assembly election.

Addressing the gathering, Union minister of state for human resources Upendra Kushwaha also projected Saini as the future CM of Haryana.

He also extended support of his Rashtriya Lok Samta Party to Saini, demanding that backwards should be given reservation in the private jobs, especially in the media.

Saini also raised other demands such as 100% quota in government jobs as per caste ratio, linking of MGNREGA with agriculture to ensure cheap labour to farmers, 300 days of work to labourers with Rs 500 daily wage, population control, abolition of the Rajya Sabha and one government job to every household.