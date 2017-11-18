Saints have worked hard to preserve Indian culture, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday saints and seers had worked hard to preserve Indian culture over the centuries.

He said one such great saint was Shri Rang Avadhoot Maharaj whose life was a mix of patriotism and spirituality.

The prime minister was addressing the 50th Nirvan anniversary of Avadhoot Maharaj held at Nareshwar, some 265 km from Ahmedabad, through video conferencing.

The programme marked the beginning of the year-long celebrations of the anniversary.

“We are blessed that time and again saints and seers take birth in our country and work hard to protect Indian culture and traditions,” Modi said.

“Rang Avadhoot Maharaj was one of such saints of modern India who worked hard for our culture. His life was a blend of patriotism and spirituality,” Modi said.

Avadhoot Maharaj also took part in the freedom struggle, he said.

“He was a freedom fighter and worked under Mahatma Gandhi. He later became a monk,” he said.

Highlighting the religious leader’s contributions, Modi said, “He distributed spiritual knowledge, he gave to the society his books, clothes to the poor, food to the hungry and medicines to those who were unhealthy.”

Modi said when he was Gujarat chief minister, he had named a bridge after Avadhoot Maharaj as a mark of tribute.

The revered saint has committed followers even after 50 years of his death. This showed he had not died but was living inside us, the prime minister said.