Sakshi Maharaj should be booked under Goondas Act: Lalu Prasad

A day after Sakshi Maharaj sparked a controversy by indirectly blaming Muslims for the population boom in the country, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said on Sunday the BJP leader should be booked under Goondas Act and sent to jail.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said Sakshi Maharaj is “always involved in communalising society” and he should be arrested.

“Sakshi Maharaj is a very bad person. He is not a saint. He is a vagabond person. He should be arrested under Goondas Act and sent to jail...He always tries to communalise society,” the RJD leader said.

Sakshi Maharaj was booked on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious feelings after he indirectly blamed Muslims for the population growth, days after Supreme Court outlawed seeking votes in the name of religion or caste.

“Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible for the increase in population,” the MP from Unnao in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh had said.