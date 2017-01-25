Salman Khan exempted from personal appearance in poaching case

A Jodhpur court on Wednesday exempted Salman Khan and other co-accused from personal appearance in the alleged blackbuck poaching case and posted the matter to January 27.

Chief judicial magistrate (district) Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit had summoned Salman and four other co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre on Wednesday for recording their statements in a case filed against them for alleged poaching of two blackbucks at Kankani village in 1998.

“We moved a joint application on behalf of all accused seeking exemption from appearance in the court for today and the court allowed it”, said defence counsel KK Vyas.

The court has now listed the matter for January 27.

He said police had expressed inability to provide adequate security to the film stars in the court on account of the presence of the chief minister and the governor in the city for the state-level Republic Day celebrations.