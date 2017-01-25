 Salman Khan exempted from personal appearance in poaching case | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 25, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Salman Khan exempted from personal appearance in poaching case

india Updated: Jan 25, 2017 15:56 IST
PTI, Jodhpur
Highlight Story

Salman khan arrives at court for the hearing on arms case, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.(Ramji Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

A Jodhpur court on Wednesday exempted Salman Khan and other co-accused from personal appearance in the alleged blackbuck poaching case and posted the matter to January 27.

Chief judicial magistrate (district) Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit had summoned Salman and four other co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre on Wednesday for recording their statements in a case filed against them for alleged poaching of two blackbucks at Kankani village in 1998.

“We moved a joint application on behalf of all accused seeking exemption from appearance in the court for today and the court allowed it”, said defence counsel KK Vyas.

The court has now listed the matter for January 27.

He said police had expressed inability to provide adequate security to the film stars in the court on account of the presence of the chief minister and the governor in the city for the state-level Republic Day celebrations.

tags

more from india

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you