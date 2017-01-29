 Salman Khan’s lawyer claims getting death threat call | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 29, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Salman Khan’s lawyer claims getting death threat call

india Updated: Jan 29, 2017 08:09 IST
PTI
PTI
Jodhpur
Highlight Story

The defence counsel representing Salman Khan in the infamous poaching case here, has claimed that he received a death threat from an “international gangster.(File Photo)

The defence counsel representing Salman Khan in the infamous poaching case here, has claimed that he received a death threat from an “international gangster” for getting the film star “acquitted” in the case.

H M Saraswat claimed two days ago, the caller, identifying himself as an international gangster, threatened him for getting Khan “acquitted” in the Arms Act case, saying “he was not happy with it”.

According to Saraswat, the caller asked him “to be ready to face dire consequences and none could save him”.

Read | Salman Khan says didn’t kill blackbuck, claims he was falsely accused

Saraswat filed a complaint with the police and has been provided an armed policeman as security.

“We have provided him the armed policeman for his security and have started investigating the matter,” Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore said.

Saraswat claimed the same person had called Khan and demanded “protection money” which the actor refused.

tags

more from india

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you