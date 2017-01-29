Salman Khan’s lawyer claims getting death threat call

The defence counsel representing Salman Khan in the infamous poaching case here, has claimed that he received a death threat from an “international gangster” for getting the film star “acquitted” in the case.

H M Saraswat claimed two days ago, the caller, identifying himself as an international gangster, threatened him for getting Khan “acquitted” in the Arms Act case, saying “he was not happy with it”.

According to Saraswat, the caller asked him “to be ready to face dire consequences and none could save him”.

Saraswat filed a complaint with the police and has been provided an armed policeman as security.

“We have provided him the armed policeman for his security and have started investigating the matter,” Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore said.

Saraswat claimed the same person had called Khan and demanded “protection money” which the actor refused.