 Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav under 'house arrest': Lok Dal chief
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav under ‘house arrest’: Lok Dal chief

YadavFamilyFeud Updated: Jan 24, 2017 19:44 IST
PTI
PTI
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav with son Aklhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.(Ashok Dutta/HT File Photo)

Lok Dal National president Sunil Singh on Tuesday demanded security for Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, alleging that he has been kept under “house arrest” in his own home.

Singh claims Lok Dal candidates have the backing of Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

“Lok Dal candidates have support of Mulayam ji and it (alliance) was about to be announced. But Akhilesh’s group did not let it happen. Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has kept him under ‘nazarband’ (house arrest). No one is allowed to meet him,” Singh said in a letter to home minister Rajnath Singh.

“The entire staff at Mulayam’s residence is working under directions of the CM and state security personnel is working under his influence. Some unfortunate incident can happen to him like Kanshiram and Jayalalitha,” he said.

Singh requested the home minister to ensure that staff at Mulayam’s residence is changed and he should be given more security.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhry has denied these allegations, saying that Mulayam is the party’s founder and will campaign for it.

