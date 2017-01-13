No decision on Samajwadi Party ‘cycle’ symbol, EC hears Akhilesh, Mulayam camps

The Election Commission reserved its order on which faction can claim the Samajwadi Party symbol of the cycle, after a hearing that went on for five and a half hours on Friday.

The factions led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father put forth their arguments during the hearing asking the commission to allot the party symbol to their side.

Speaking to reporters after the meet, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing Akhilesh Yadav, said that the Election Commission will “soon” take a decision in this regard.

Party supremo Mulayam Singh, his brother Shivpal Yadav and leaders of Akhilesh Yadav’s camp including Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal arrived at the ECI office in New Delhi early on Friday.

The petitions filed by the SP factions staking claim to the symbol comes months after a bitter power struggle erupted in the Yadav family, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Elections to the 403-member assembly will be held in seven phases beginning February 11 and the SP is expected to face a tough fight from the BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Ram Gopal had submitted affidavits of party MLAs, MPs and MLCs proving allegiance to the chief minister, while Mulayam has reiterated that he remains the party president and wants the party united.