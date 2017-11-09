Saritha Nair: A tale of a gifted woman who turns into a ‘fraudster’

Story of Saritha Nair, the prime accused in Kerala’s multi-crore solar panel scam, is the stuff Bollywood films are made of.

Born in a middle class family, she’s the second daughter of a clerk with the Nair Service Society in Chenganur in Pathanamthitta district. Her father died when she was in her teens. A bright student, she was a topper in her school final examination.

She was married off at a young age of 18. But the marriage did not last long. To fend herself, she joined share-brokering business and trained to become an air-hostess, but failed.

Her fraudulent days began when she was working with HDFC’s credit card section as a part-time employee. She was first arrested in 2005 for siphoning off investment of customers.

Later she came into contact with Bjiu Radhakrishnan, a person with dubious past. He later killed his first wife Reshmi to marry Saritha. Found guilty in the case, he’s facing a double life-term.

She gave birth to her second child when she was in jail in a cheating case.

Saritha and Biju entered into solar business in 2010 and formed a fictitious company, Team Solar. In 2011 they approached then chief minister Oommen Chandy through some intermediaries. It was during that time that she took a new name, Lakshmi B Nair.

Once contact was established in the corridors of power, the duo coned businessmen and NRIs, flaunting their high-level connections, into investing in bogus solar power and windmill projects in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It is said that the two exploited the CM’s open-door policy, which made him one of the most accessible politicians, to the hilt.

The story then take another twist. Her relations with Biju strained after she developed an intimate relations with K B Ganesh Kumar, an influential minister in the Chandy’s Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

Kumar’s closeness with Saritha cost him his ministerial berth. He had to resign after his wife filed a case of domestic violence against him.

Soon, allegations against Saritha started trickling out. Police later filed 37 cases against her and her husband Biju. Though fearing stigma many who was duped kept their mouth shut, as per the complaints they duped about Rs 20 crore.

Saritha and Biju were sentenced to three years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each in December last year.

She is out on bail while Biju is in jail on charges of murdering his first wife.

During an investigation, Saritha, who is facing many cheating cases, claimed she was sexually exploited by many leaders.

As she was fighting the cases, her porn videos started appearing in social media. She blamed an IG-level officer for leaking the clips.