Sasikala appoints senior AIADMK leaders to key posts

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Friday appointed senior leaders, including some former ministers and a former mayor, to key party posts.

Former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, S Gokula Indira and BV Ramana, besides ex-mayor Saidai S Duraisamy were appointed as the party’s organisation secretaries, she said.

She announced the appointments of various senior leaders, including fisheries minister D Jayakumar, to a number of posts.

Sasikala also announced removal of Ambattur MLA V Alexander as AIADMK’s MGR youth wing secretary. He will, however, continue as the party’s Tiruvallore (East) district secretary.

The AIADMK chief urged the party workers to extend their cooperation to the newly-appointed members.