Sasikala faction cannot use frozen ‘Two Leaves’ symbol on social media: EC

Chennai

The Sasikala faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday came under fire from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for continuing to use the party symbol of “Two Leaves” in its social media campaigns despite the commission declaring it to be frozen for the upcoming RK Nagar by-elections.

In its message, the ECI asks why the symbol continues to be used despite its order that “...both the rival factions of the AIADMK have been prohibited from using the said symbol...”.

Citing the 1951 Representation of the Peoples Act, the ECI ordered that the famous “Irattai Ilai,” which has been synonymous with the AIADMK since its was founded by MG Ramachandran, be removed from all of the AIADMK (Amma) faction’s social media accounts and posts.

It also ordered party deputy general secretary and RK Nagar candidate TTV Dinakaran to explain why his faction defied the ECI’s original order.

Dinakaran had earlier filed a complaint with the ECI stating that the O Panneerselvam faction, which was granted the Electric Poll symbol for the April 12 by-election, had morphed it to resemble the Two Leaves symbol, and had even referred to it as “Irattai Vilakku” (”Two Lamps”).

Its candidate, E Madhusudhanan, had earlier denied that his faction had manipulated the symbol.

The by-elections, which are set to be held on April 12, are being described by experts as a litmus test for the current state government, and for the future of jailed leader VK Sasikala, who attempted to become Tamil Nadu’s chief minister following the death of J Jayalalithaa.

